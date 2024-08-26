Sharif Mussa returns to Warriors fold

Sharif Mussa has returned to the Warriors fold seven years after leaving the national team.

Mussa will be the team manager for the national side in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matches against Kenya and Cameroon in early September.

The administrator’s appointment was confirmed by ZIFA when they announced the squad to play in the two games.

Mussa’s last gig with the Warriors ended soon after Zimbabwe’s disastrous 2017 Afcon.

He left the team manager position after resigning, citing religious, business and family reasons.

After his resignation, the official took duties at CAF, becoming match general coordinator in a number of Champions League games.