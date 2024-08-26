Tawanda Chirewa leaves Wolves to join Derby on loan

Tawanda Chirewa has left Wolves on a season-long loan deal.

The Zimbabwean has joined English Championship side Derby.

A statement by the club reads: “Derby County have completed the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tawanda Chirewa.

“The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who has represented Zimbabwe at international level, has joined the Rams on loan for the 2024/25 season from the Premier League outfit.”

Chirewa is Derby’s ninth signing of the transfer window, following on from the arrivals of Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates, Kenzo Goudmijn, Ebou Adams, David Ozoh, Rohan Luthra and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom earlier this summer.