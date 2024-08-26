Zim players based abroad round-up

Prince Dube continued his goal-scoring form at his new club Young Africans after netting in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Dube started on the bench and came on in the second half to score in his team’s 6-0 win against Vital’O of Burundi.

The Zimbabwean netted the last goal of the match to make it three goals in three successive competitive games.

Also on target over the weekend was Nyasha Mushekwi, who found the back of the net for his Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun in the 3-0 win against Jiangxi Liansheng.

The Zimbabwean scored in the 67th minute to seal the victory for his team.

The latest goal extended his lead at the top of the Chinese League One scoring chart. It also stretched his season tally to sixteen goals in twenty games.

In England, David Moyo scored in his third successive league game for his new side Alfreton Town.

The team plays in the National League North, England’s sixth-tire league.

Moyo was on target in the 2-2 draw against Chester FC.

The striker now has three goals in four league games.

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Lincoln City) and Tivonge Rushesha (Reading) all played during the weekend.

Rushesha made his league season debut in the 3-0 loss at Wrexham after coming on as a second half substitute.

The midfielder had missed the opening league games as an unused substitute.

Tawanda Maswanhise made made his first start at his new home in the Scottish Premier League.

The Warriors forward started in Motherwell FC team that won 3-1 against Hearts.

Copenhagen defender Munashe Garan’anga was dropped to the bench and came on as a second half substitute for the second successive league game.

He came on as a late substitute as his side suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to at the hands of Nordsjaelland.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura didn’t play in Udinese’s 2-1 victory over Lazio in the Serie A.

France-based duo of Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) and Tinotenda Kadewere (Nantes) were both in action.

Munetsi started in Reims XI that drew 2-2 against Marseille, while Kadewere came on as a second half substitute in Nantes’ 2-0 win over Auxerre.