A ‘member’ of the Warriors squad: Hadebe inclusion clarified

The inclusion of Teenage Hadebe into the Warriors squad has generated a lot of debate.

German mentor Michael Nees announced the squad to do battle in next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon and included Hadebe despite the gangly central defender not being attached to any club currently.

Hadebe left Turkish Super League side Konyaspor in May this year and has been club-hunting since.

Soccer24 however understands that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Houston Dynamo star signed for a new club last week and the reason why that team was not mentioned on the Warriors squad list, is because of an agreement made between ZIFA and Hadebe’s new employers.

“Teenage does have a club. He signed for a new club last week and the club asked not to be put on the list before they officially announce the player,” a source privy to ongoings at ZIFA, told Soccer24.

“In fact, that issue somewhat delayed the announcement of the Warriors squad as there was still communication between ZIFA and that club over issues,” added the source.