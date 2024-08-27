Belgian club KV Mechelen issues positive injury update on Warriors international Bill Antonio

KV Mechelen has issued a positive injury update on Bill Antonio.

The Zimbabwean winger ruptured his ACL during a Belgian Pro League game in early March.

An update by the club said Antonio has started individual training but will remain sidelined for a while.

“Bill Antonio is now in the fifth month of his rehabilitation,” reads an update from Mechelen.

“The cheerful Zimbabwean resumed his individual running & cross-country training this week and is very much looking forward to his return.

“However, that will still have to wait a while.”

According to an initial medical assessment done by the club’s doctors in March, Antonio is left with 1-3 months of rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the injury came as huge blow to the youngster who was enjoying his breakthrough season.

The Warriors international had just been promoted to the senior team and was becoming a regular in the first XI.

Antonio had also signed a new three-year-contract just two weeks before the injury.