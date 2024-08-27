Hadebe joins FC Cincinnati

Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati have signed Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe on a one-year deal.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star (28) had been without a club since parting company with Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor in May this year.

“FC Cincinnati have signed defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced today,” the club said in a statement .

“Additionally, FCC have traded their natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Hadebe.

”Hadebe, 28, most recently featured in 11 matches for Konyaspor of the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2023/24 season. The native of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe has made 51 appearances in MLS, all with Houston Dynamo FC from 2021-23.”

FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright believes Hadebe will add value to the Pat Noonan-coached side.

“We would like to welcome Teenage and his family to Cincinnati. His MLS and international experience, as well as his skillset and defensive quality, will make him a strong addition to our group. We are excited to have him join the club,” Albright told the club’s media department.