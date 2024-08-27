Kenya announce squad for Warriors game in Afcon Qualifiers

Kenya have announced their squad for the match against the Warriors in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener.

The game is set for 4 September at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Kampala, Uganda.

The match was supposed to be played in Kenya, but the East African nation has no approved stadium to host international games.

The country’s two main grounds Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani Sports Complex are currently undergoing renovations in preparation for CHAN 2025, and AFCON 2027, and are not yet ready for use.

The Harambe Stars will also face Namibia in South Africa during the same international window.

Here is Kenya’s squad:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Omondi (Bandari)

Defenders

Collins Sichenje (Vodvojina), Joseph Okumu (Reims-France), Johnstone Omurwa, Amos Nondi (Ararat), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Eric Ouma (Rakow-Poland), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders

Kayci Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chris Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Dundee United), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Eric Johanna (UTA-Romania), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Patrick Otieno (KCB), Duke Abuya (Young Africans), Timothy Ouma (Elfsberg)

Forwards

John Avire (P. Suez), Michael Olunga (Duhail-Oman), Jonah Ayunga (ST. Mirren-Scotland), Benson Omalla (Safa SC), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards)