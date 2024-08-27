Marvelous Nakamba stats and performance report as midfielder plays first game in eight months

Marvelous Nakamba returned to action on Tuesday, featuring in Luton Town’s Carabao Cup defeat against QPR.

Nakamba had missed the action since December after suffering a knee injury.

The injury required surgery, and the Zimbabwean midfielder was sidelined for the rest of the previous campaign.

After returning to training in the preseason, the Warriors captain didn’t feature in any friendlies and went on to miss the opening games of the current term as he worked on his fitness.

He gained his full fitness and was handed his first minutes on the field in eight months in the cup game.

Nakamba only played the first half and was subbed off at the break.

The midfielder received an Afriscores rating of 6.83/10 for his contribution for Luton in the 4-1 penalty defeat.

Here are some of his stats in the game.