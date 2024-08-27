Scottish club Motherwell confirm Tawanda Maswanhise’s Warriors call-up

Motherwell have confirmed Tawanda Maswanhise’s call-up to the Warriors squad for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play Kenya away on 4 September before hosting Cameroon on the 10th of the month.

The call-up comes after Maswanhise recently joined the Scottish Premier League club, having spent a few months looking for a new home following his departure at Leicester City.

Motherwell said in a statement: “Forward Tawanda Maswanhise is in the Zimbabwe squad for their September fixtures.

“Maswanhise earned his first cap for the Warriors in March of this year against Kenya.

“He has since gone on to represent his country on two more occasions in June and will to have an impact as Zimbabwe kick off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.”