Tawanda Chirewa performance report on his debut at Derby

Tawanda Chirewa made his debut at Derby County after playing in the Carabao Cup second round fixture against Barrow FC.

Chirewa joined the club on Monday on a season-long loan deal from EPL side Wolves.

The Zimbabwe international started in the match and played the first half only.

He was subbed off at half time as part of coach Paul Warne’s triple tactical changes.

The midfielder also received a yellow card during his time on pitch.

For the 45 minutes he played, Chirewa received an Afriscores rating of 7.04/10.

Here are his stats in the game.