Breaking: Billiat comes out of international retirement, now available for Warriors selection

Yadah star Khama Billiat has announced that he is coming out of international retirement is now available for Warriors selection.

The 34-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star quit the Warriors under unclear circumstances in November 2021.

After returning to local football and reviving his career at the Miracle Boys, calls for the nimble-footed winger’s return to the Warriors fold have grown louder.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people,” Billiat said in a statement.

“Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

“I have RECONSIDERED my decision to retire and would love to REPRESENT my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way

I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”