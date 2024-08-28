Khama Billiat drafted in Warriors squad for Afcon Qualifiers

Khama Billiat has been drafted in the Warriors squad for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Billiat announced on Wednesday that he has ended his international retirement and is now available for the national duty.

Following the announcement, ZIFA has confirmed that the Yadah man has been included in the Warriors squad for the upcoming Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.

ZIFA said: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September.

“Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday.”

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on the opening matchday on 4 September before hosting Cameroon on the 10th of the same month.