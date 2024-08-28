Ngezi Platinum to receive $50k from CAF after Champions League exit

Ngezi Platinum Stars failed to progress to the first round of the CAF Champions League after losing to AS Maniema on penalties in the preliminary round.

The early exit from the tournament only guarantees Ngezi the minimum prize money share.

The Zimbabwean champions will receive US$50,000 for taking part in the tournament.

Dynamos, who are through to the first round in the CAF Confederation Cup, will get more than that.

The overall prize money for both inter-club competitions were raised ahead of this season.

This is the first time CAF will offer financial assistance to clubs in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.

Champions League Prize Money

Winner | USD 4,000,000

Runner-up | USD 2,000,000

Semi-Finalists | USD 1,200,000

Quarterfinalists | USD 900,000

3rd of Group | USD 700,000

4th of Group | USD 700,000

Confederation Cup Prize Money

Winner | USD 2,000,000

Runner-up | USD 1,000,000

Semi-finalists | USD 750,000

Quarterfinalists | USD 550,000

3rd of Group | USD 400,000

4th of Group | USD 400,000