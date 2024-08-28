Ngezi Platinum to receive $50k from CAF after Champions League exit

Ngezi Platinum Stars failed to progress to the first round of the CAF Champions League after losing to AS Maniema on penalties in the preliminary round.
The early exit from the tournament only guarantees Ngezi the minimum prize money share.
The Zimbabwean champions will receive US$50,000 for taking part in the tournament.
Dynamos, who are through to the first round in the CAF Confederation Cup, will get more than that.
The overall prize money for both inter-club competitions were raised ahead of this season.
This is the first time CAF will offer financial assistance to clubs in the preliminary round of the inter-club competitions.
Champions League Prize Money
Winner | USD 4,000,000
Runner-up | USD 2,000,000
Semi-Finalists | USD 1,200,000
Quarterfinalists | USD 900,000
3rd of Group | USD 700,000
4th of Group | USD 700,000
Confederation Cup Prize Money
Winner | USD 2,000,000
Runner-up | USD 1,000,000
Semi-finalists | USD 750,000
Quarterfinalists | USD 550,000
3rd of Group | USD 400,000
4th of Group | USD 400,000