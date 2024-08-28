Sheffield Wednesday coach heap praise on Zim youngster as club decides on his future

Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl has praised Zimbabwean prospect Sean Fusire after the youngster impressed.

The 19-year-old has set up more permanently in the Owls first team changing room following an eye-catching pre-season.

Speaking to The Star newspaper, Rohl said: “I like his attitude, he is very calm, he is always listening and he wants to learn.

“These are the tools you need to make the next step. For young players it is not about doing it one week or two weeks, it’s about consistently coming to the next level and for this hopefully he will soon get the next opportunity to play.”

Asked whether there was any possibility of Fusire heading out on an experience-gaining temporary basis before the window closes, Rohl added:

“I am convinced it will be most helpful for him to train with us again and again. He trains with us in the first team, he has changed changing room from the academy to the first team which means he is always a part of our training and you see him day by day.

“He was injured in the academy for a long, long time and you will always have with players ups and downs, but in training he has performed, he has improved and made huge steps forward.”