Zesco United coach sacked after Dynamos defeat in Champions League

ZESCO United has parted ways with their coach George Lwandamina and his assistant Tenant Chilumba.

The development comes after the Zambian side was defeated by Dynamos in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League last weekend.

ZESCO lost 1-0 on aggregate to bow out of the tournament.

A statement by the club reads: “ZESCO United Football Club Management announces that Coach George Lwandamina and Assistant Coach, Tenant Chilumba have left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Lwandamina and Chilumba for their work during their time at the club and to wish them success in the future.

“In the interim, ZESCO United second Assistant Coach Emmanuel Siwale will assume the role of Head Coach while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time Head Coach.”