Cameroon announce squad for Warriors game amid chaotic preparations

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has confirmed the Indomitable Lions squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The former African champions will face Namibia on the 7th of September before playing Zimbabwe away in Group J.

The selected players include Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Frank Zambo-Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

The squad announcement comes after a late cancelation of Marc Brys’ press conference on Friday afternoon.

Brys was supposed to announce the squad at the presser but didn’t show up for the event.

FECAFOOT later confirmed in a statement that there hasn’t been an agreement on the squad selection between the association and the coach.

Here is the Cameroon squad: