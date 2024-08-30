Cameroon FA cancels announcement of squad for Warriors game last minute

The Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) has cancelled the announcement of the Indomitable Lions squad to face Zimbabwe in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The squad announcement was scheduled to take place at a press conference set for Friday afternoon.

The FA even advertised it on their social media, and coach Marc Brys was to be present at the presser.

According to media reports in Cameroon, Brys arrived at FECAFOOT offices two hours earlier and met the association’s staff.

After the meeting, both parties decided that Marc Brys would return around 1 pm CAT for a press conference during which he would unveil his final list of players.

However, an hour before the scheduled presser, the coach sent an email to FECAFOOT to cancel the event, claiming that he was not feeling well.

Cameroon will face Zimbabwe on 10 September, four days after hosting Namibia in their opening Group J game of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.