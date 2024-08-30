Don’t expect too much from Marvelous Nakamba, warns Luton Town coach

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has warned against expecting too much from midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

The Zimbabwean played his first game in eight months on Tuesday to mark his return from a long-term injury.

The injury, suffered in December last year, required surgery and he was sidelined for the rest of the previous campaign.

After returning to training in the preseason, the Warriors captain didn’t feature in any friendlies and went on to miss the opening games of the current term as he worked on his fitness.

He gained his match fitness and was handed his first minutes on the field in eight months in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against QPR.

Despite the lengthy absence, Nakamba, who started in the game, put on a decent performance before the coach subbed him at halftime.

Reflecting on his performance, Edwards, however, has called for caution over expecting too much straight away from the former Aston Villa midfielder.

The gaffer said, as cited by Luton Today website: “There’s bits there where he needs work, he’s still not fit yet, that’s understandable, he’s been out for so long.

“Some of the presses he was just off and I don’t think people should expect too much too soon. We’ll see how his knee reacts now to this, so don’t have people thinking that’s it, he’s in for Friday now, that will be too soon. We’ve got to manage him in the right way, but it was nice to have him out there of course.”

Luton Town will face QPR again in the Championship on Friday night.