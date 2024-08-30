Highlanders celebrate first violence-free campaign in eight years

Highlanders have thanked their fans for avoiding crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium so far in this season.

The club has a history of such incidents, which has seen them paying over US$95,000 in fines to the league in the past eight years.

The club posted on Social media thanking the fansband urged them to desist from violence.

Bosso said: “Thank you, MaBosso amahle, ngokuziphatha kuhle this season! We are proud to say we have had a VIOLENCE FREE football experience eBF so far… for the first time in 8 years! Ubuntu benu, sportsmanship, and love for Highlanders made this possible.

“In the last 8 seasons, your club paid US$95,708 in fines for crowd trouble. LIKULUNGISILE lokho… halalaa! SIYABONGA kakhulu, akuqhubeke kunjalo. Tshela umakhelwane ukuthi iBosso iyabonga!”