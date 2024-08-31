Brendan Galloway expects ‘tough times ahead’ after Warriors call-up

Plymouth Argyle man Brendan Galloway believes the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers scheduled for next week will bring will bring a tough spell in his campaign to balance his club career with international football.

Galloway was named in the Warriors squad for the Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon on the 6th and 10th of September.

The Zimbabwean defender is expected to travel to Africa on Sunday after featuring in the Plymouth’s Championship clash with Stoke City at Home Park on Saturday.

The 28-year-old will then rejoin the Argyle squad ahead of their home Championship fixture against Sunderland on the weekend after the international break on Saturday, September 14.

With the heavy fixture schedule and travelling in the next two weeks, Galloway has predicted “tough times” ahead.

He told Plymouth Herald website: “It gets tough at times. We are travelling to very far countries, adjusting to the heat and you just get no real time to switch off for a second.

“The day after Stoke, we are straight into travelling and then we come back after a long flight and it’s straight back into training because I want to recover and train well before the next game (against Sunderland).

“At times I think I have just got to look after myself almost and use my head now. I’m not young and I can’t do everything at 100 miles per hour, but I enjoy it. It’s football, it’s what I wanted to do all my life so it’s good.