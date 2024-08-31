FC Platinum drop points again as Simba extend lead at the top

FC Platinum dropped points again after playing a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba on matchday 25 of the Castle Lager Premiership on Saturday.

The former Champions conceded first through Fanuel Shoko in the 64th minute.

They secured a last minute equaliser courtesy of Wilfred Muvirimi’s effort.

The Platinum Boys are now four points behind Simba Bhora, who extended their lead after edging Bikita Minerals 1-0.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men are cruised to the victory, thanks to Walter Musona’s first half strike.

Elsewhere, CAPS United drew 2-2 against Greenfuel, while Bulawayo Chiefs and TelOne played a 1-1 stalemate.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 Results:

Yadah 0-2 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 2-2 CAPS United

ZPC Kariba 1-1 FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 TelOne

Simba Bhora 1-0 Bikita Minerals