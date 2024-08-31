Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 action.
Latest:
Yadah 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
1′ Kick-off!!!
Yadah XI: Kigonya, Vherata, Mandivei, Faranando, Mucheto, T. Rusike, Mushonga, Ndereki, Billiat, E. Rusike, Chipangura.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Hativagoni, Hachiro, Kashitigu, Munemo, Mukumba, Meke, Benhura, Chirinda.
Green Fuel 1-1 CAPS United
42′ Goal!!! Manokore scores for CAPS.
5′ Goal!!! Adrian Silla scores for Greenfuel from the spot.
CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Chapusha, Kangwa, Bunjira, Mureremba, Bamusi, Bakari, Manondo, Kawondera.
ZPC Kariba 0-0 FC Platinum
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 TelOne
32′ Goal!!! Panashe Shoko scores for Chiefs.
Simba Bhora 1-0 Bikita Minerals
32′ Goal!!! Walter Musona scores for Simba.