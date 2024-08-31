Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 action.

Latest:

Yadah 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

1′ Kick-off!!!

Yadah XI: Kigonya, Vherata, Mandivei, Faranando, Mucheto, T. Rusike, Mushonga, Ndereki, Billiat, E. Rusike, Chipangura.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Hativagoni, Hachiro, Kashitigu, Munemo, Mukumba, Meke, Benhura, Chirinda.

Green Fuel 1-1 CAPS United

42′ Goal!!! Manokore scores for CAPS.

5′ Goal!!! Adrian Silla scores for Greenfuel from the spot.

CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Chapusha, Kangwa, Bunjira, Mureremba, Bamusi, Bakari, Manondo, Kawondera.

ZPC Kariba 0-0 FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 TelOne

32′ Goal!!! Panashe Shoko scores for Chiefs.

Simba Bhora 1-0 Bikita Minerals

32′ Goal!!! Walter Musona scores for Simba.