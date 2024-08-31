Warriors suffer injury blow ahead of Kenya, Cameroon games

Brendan Galloway has been dropped from the Warriors squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

Galloway was initially included in the selection that was announced on Monday for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.

An update from ZIFA has revealed that the Plymouth Argyle defender will not travel to Africa for the games.

WARRIORS UPDATE. Brendan Galloway ruled out with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/q1ddAHnvq0 — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) August 31, 2024

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on matchday one of the qualifiers on 6 September in Kampala, Uganda.

The Warriors will host Cameroon four days later at the same venue.

The two games are being in Uganda due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe and Kenya.