Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 action.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-1 Herentals

44′ Goal!!! Herentals scores.

Dynamos 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

35′ Penalty to Dynamos, Makarati takes it but his kick is saved.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Hwange 1-0 Chicken Inn

4′ Goal!!! Dominic Chiwunga scores for Hwange.