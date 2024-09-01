Mukamba fires Scottland past Trojan Stars

Title-chasing Scottland returned to winning ways with a crucial 1-0 victory over Trojan Stars in a Northern Region Soccer League match played at The Heart Stadium today.

Denver Mukamba’s solitary first half strike was all the Genesis Mangombe-coached side needed to bounce back after dropping points against Ngezi U-19 at the Baobab last week.

The victory was crucial in terms of Scottland keeping up with the log leaders MWOS and second-placed Harare City.

MWOS thumped Karoi United 5-1 yesterday to maintain pole position while City edged Black Mambas 1-0.

Third-placed Black Rhinos dropped points again for the second week in succession, after they were held to a goalless draw by Shamva Mine.

Log leaders MWOS are two points clear at the summit of the table, with 54 points from 25 matches.

Northern Region Soccer League match day 25 results:

Friday 30 August, 2024

Herentals U20 0-1 Cranborne Bullets

Saturday 31 August, 2024

MWOS 5-1 Karoi United

Black Mambas 0-1 Harare City

Black Rhinos 0-0 Shamva Mine

Golden Eagles 2-0 DZ Royal Stars

Sunday 1 September, 2024

Norton Community 1-1 Chinhoyi Stars

Agama 1-1 Zambezi G &C

CCLEE Mhangura 0-1 Banket United

Scottland 1-0 Trojan Stars

Ngezi U-19 1-2 PAM