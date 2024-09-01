Warriors depart for Uganda

The locally-based Warriors stars who were named in the squad released by newly appointed coach Michael Nees, have departed for Uganda ahead of this week’s 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group J, take on Kenya at the Mandela Stadium this Friday before ‘hosting’ the Indomitable Lions at the same venue four days later, as no stadium in the country is certified to host CAF matches.

The returning Khama Billiat, who recently came out of international retirement and was immediately drafted into the squad, is among the locally-based players who left the country for Uganda this afternoon.

The locally-based players will meet the their foreign-based counterparts in Kampala, as the latter will fly directly to the Eastern country, from their respective bases.

Warriors squad

GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

DEFENDERS: Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati)

MIDFIELDERS: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Musendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby).

FORWARDS: Tino Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Khama Billiat (Yadah)