ZIFA announce gate charges for Warriors, Cameroon clash to travelling fans

ZIFA has announced the gate charges for the Warriors game against Cameroon in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will host the former African champions on matchday 2 of the Group J on 10 September.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

For those travelling to the East African nation to watch the encounter, ZIFA has set the minimum ticket price at UGX 15,000 which equals to US$4.

The VIP ticket is costing UGX50,000 ($13.50) and the VVIP is going for UGX 100,000 ($27).