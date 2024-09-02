Kenya arrive in Uganda, hold first training ahead of Warriors clash

Kenya have arrived in Uganda where they will host Zimbabwe in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

The match, which is scheduled for Friday 6 September, will be played at the newly-renovated Mandela National Stadium, Kampala.

The Harambe Stars chose a neutral venue due to unavailability of approved stadiums in their country.

The East African nation’s two main grounds Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani Sports Complex are currently undergoing renovations in preparation for CHAN 2025, and AFCON 2027, and are not yet ready for use.

Following their arrival in Uganda on Monday, the Kenya national team conducted their first training in Kampala on the same day.

The team started their camp on Friday with locally-based players.

The foreign-based stars only started trooping in on Sunday evening.