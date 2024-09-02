Nyasha Mushekwi hits brace to achieve insane goal-scoring rate in China

Nyasha Mushekwi scored his latest brace in the Chinese League One over the weekend to achieve an insane goal-scoring rate.

Mushekwi was on target on two occasions in Yunnan Yukun’s 4-0 win over Wuxi Wugao on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker netted his first goal in the 35th minute before completing his brace in the 65th minute.

The goals placed him on eighteen goals in twenty appearances this season.

Having featured for 1,707 minutes this term so far, the former Warriors international is now averaging at least a goal in every 95 minutes.

This is the highest rate among the top scorers in the Chinese League One.

Mushekwi also extended his lead at the top of the scores’ chart to six goals.