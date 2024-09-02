Warriors squad and training update ahead of Kenya clash

Locally-based players in the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers left Harare for Uganda on Sunday.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on matchday 1 of the qualifiers on 6 September before hosting Cameroon on the 10th of the month.

Both games will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in both Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The local group, together with some members of the technical team, will link up with rest of the squad in Kampala.

Most of the foreign-based players are expected to join the camp on Monday.

The team will then hold its first full training in Kampala on Tuesday.

Brendan Galloway is the only player from the named squad who will not travel to for the games.

Galloway picked a hamstring injury last week and was ruled out for the games.

The defender has not been replaced yet.

Available Warriors squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)

DEFENDERS:

Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati).

MIDFIELDERS:

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Khama Billiat (Yadah).

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum).