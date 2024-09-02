Zim players based abroad round-up

Several foreign-based Warriors players selected for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games were in action over the weekend.

The national team is scheduled to play Kenya away on 6 September before hosting Cameroon four days later.

In the French Ligue 1, Marshall Munetsi played the entire match of Stade de Reims’ 2-1 win against Rennes.

The Warriors stand-in captain played as a wide midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation.

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere was also in action but suffered an injury towards the end of Nantes’ 3-1 victory over Montpellier on Saturday.

Kadewere has since been replaced in the Warriors squad by Manica Diamonds’ Farai Banda.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga was again dropped to the Copenhagen bench over the weekend.

The centre-back came on as a 44th minute substitute for the third successive league game.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise played for 69 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 victory at St Johnstone.

Jordan Zemura started in his first Italian Serie A game after playing the entire 1-0 victory versus Como.

Zemura featured as wingback and received a yellow card in the game.

In England, Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City). and Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County) were unused substitutes, while goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva was not in action with Brentford FC B side.