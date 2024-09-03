Warriors coach Michael Nees gives team update after first day in Uganda ahead of Kenya, Cameroon games

Warriors coach Michael Nees has given an update after the team’s first training in Kampala, Uganda ahead of their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games.

The national side will play Kenya at Nelson Mandela Stadium in the Ugandan capital on 6 September before hosting Cameroon at the same venue.

Zimbabwe are playing both games in the East African nation due to unavailability of approved stadiums also in Kenya.

Speaking to the ZIFA Media after the team’s first training with the locally-based group and a few foreign-based stars on Monday, Nees said: “The conditions here are extremely good, I think the training pitch is one of the best facilities in Africa.

“We also appreciate the support we have gotten so far (from the Ugandan FA).”

The gaffer added: “The training session was not intense due to the travelling.

“But we tried to put our focus on the game with the few players we have. We are all satisfied (with the progress) and everything is great and perfect.”

More foreign based players were expected to arrive on Tuesday.