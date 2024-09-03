Zim prospect Trey Nyoni of Liverpool gets England youth call-up

Zimbabwean prospect Trey Nyoni is part of the England U18 squad set to play in this international window.

The youngster’s call-up was confirmed by his club, Liverpool, in an update posted on their website.

England U18 team will play three games during the break.

The update reads: “At youth international level, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah have each been called up for England U21s’ fixtures with Northern Ireland (September 6) and Austria (September 9).

“Luke Chambers is with the country’s Elite Squad to face Turkiye (September 6) and Romania four days later, while Trey Nyoni links up with the U18s, who meet Portugal, Switzerland and France between September 4 and September 8.”

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey Nyoni is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.

He made his senior debut at Liverpool in February under Jurgen Klopp this year as a 16-year-old when he featured in the FA Cup encounter against Southampton.