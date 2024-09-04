Billiat poses a huge threat to us, says Kenya coach Engin Firat

Kenya coach Engin Firat believes Khama Billiat’s return to the Warriors fold poses a huge threat to the Harambee Stars’ 2025 AFCON campaign.

The two sides are in Group J, and kick off the road to Morocco when they face each other at the Mandela Stadium in Uganda on Friday.

Billiat came out of international retirement after lengthy conversations with new Warriors coach Michael Nees and the German mentor immediately drafted the former Kaizer Chiefs star in the Warriors squad —a development which worries Firat.

“You saw Zimbabwe has no squad problems, all players are fit, all of them are back. Not only this, even players who didn’t come before, they come back, like Khama Billiat, who is a very good player, someone who stopped from retirement, and also other players with a new coach,” Firat told Kenyan media ahead of the clash.

“He has the possibility to get them back, so they will come with a very strong squad, we know it. But we know this team also, so therefore it will be very tough, we will see,” he added.

Billiat, who returned to local football after a glittering spanning over a decade in South Africa, has netted 10 goals for Yadah.