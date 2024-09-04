Defending champions Dynamos through to Chibuku Super Cup quarters

Dynamos, who are the defending champions, are through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup after beating ZPC Kariba in a rescheduled first round encounter played at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys won the match 3-1 to join seven other teams that have qualified so far.

Dembare opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Donald Mudadi’s beautiful long range effort.

Emmanuel Paga found the back of the net six minutes later to double the cushion for the Harare giants.

The second half also started well for Dynamos as they scored their third goal through Nomore Chinyerere in the 57th minute.

ZPC Kariba pulled one back from Nyasha Gurende’s free-kick just four minutes from the final whistle, but the effort proved to be a mare consolation as the game ended in favour of the defending champions.

The final encounter in the first round will be decided on Thursday afternoon between Ngezi Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.