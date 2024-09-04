Warriors return marks another important chapter in my career, says Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat believes his return to the national team fold marks another important chapter in his career.

Billiat announced last week that he has come out of international retirement ahead of the Warriors’ two 2025 Afcon Qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon this week.

The Yadah forward had retired from national duty in November 2021.

Speaking from the Warriors camp in Kampala, Uganda, the 33-year-old said:

“This call-up means a lot to me, to represent our great country, Zimbabwe against Kenya and Cameroon.

“This is very important to me, and I hope we’ll do very well with our new coach. We’re looking forward, he is a great man.

“It (the preparations) has been great so far, and we’re feeling confident.”

On working under a new Warriors coach Michael Nees, Billiat added: “He is a great man, I have spent some time with him, and we getting along very well.

“The guys are also feeling confident and well motivated. I think it’s going to be a great journey.”