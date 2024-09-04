Warriors stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi issues his first assessment of new coach Michael Nees

Warriors stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi has issued his first assessment of new head coach Michael Nees.

The German gaffer was appointed to the national team top job last month on a two-year contract.

His first assignment will be in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon this week.

Speaking during the Warriors’ first training camp under Nees in Kampala, Uganda, Munetsi said the team is getting used to the new head coach’s system.

“We are trying to listen to our coach as he is a new manager coming in, and we are trying to learn more from him as much as possible,” the Stade de Reims midfielder said.

“We are also starting to see his ideas because we talked (over the phone) before we came into the camp, so we pretty much know what to expect from him.

“I think the guys are starting to gear up because we have been playing together for a couple of games now.

“It’s a new system but everything in football depends on the results.”