Broadcast details for Kenya vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will face Kenya in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener on Friday.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The game was moved to Kampala due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.

Broadcast Details

ZBC TV has announced that it has secured the rights to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Stream information for those outside Zimbabwe is yet to be confirmed.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.