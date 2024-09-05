Washington Arubi reveals Michael Nees’ message to the Warriors ahead of Kenya clash

Washington Arubi has revealed what head coach Michael Nees told the team ahead of the Warriors’ 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener against Kenya.

The Zimbabwe national team will play the Harambe Stars on Friday in Kampala, Uganda at 3 pm CAT.

The national side will also host Cameroon on 10 September in their second match of the qualifiers.

Arubi, who is returning to the Warriors fold after missing the team’s last four games, said Nees told the squad to be cautious of their opponents.

The Marumo Gallants goalkeeper revealed: “The message from the coach, he told us not to relax and being over confident.

“He also told us to believe in ourselves, work hard and make sure that we score goals without conceding.

“We will have to adjust to his philosophy going forward.”

On the youngsters selected in the Warriors squad for the games, Arubi added:

“Everyone here is doing great, we have some youngsters (in the squad), and the senior players like us should lead them to do better and not to get carried away.

“They should push, and do well in the preparations and in our first game of the qualifiers.”