Young Warriors discover opponents in Afcon U20 qualifiers

Zimbabwe U20 national team has discovered their opponents in the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifiers.

The Young Warriors are coached by Simon Marange, who coaches at South African side Orlando Pirates’ U21 team.

The youngsters are set to play in the COSAFA tournament in Mozambique, which will act as a qualifier for the Afcon finals.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A along with hosts Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana.

The qualifying tournament will happen from 26 September to 5 October.

The two finalists will advance to the Afcon U20 finals.

Draw Results: