Kenya vs Zimbabwe: Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Zimbabwe will face Kenya in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener on Friday.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The game was moved to Kampala due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.

Warriors Team News

Star attacker Khama Billiat is back in the fold, having sensationally announced his return to the international scene after a three-year absence due to retirement.

England-based defender Brendan Galloway and France-based striker Tinotenda Kadewere are out of the tie after suffering injuries.

The pair didn’t travel with the team to Uganda.

Galloway was not replaced, while Kadewere’s place was filled in by Farai Banda of Manica Diamonds.

Kenya Team News

Captain Michael Olunga has been nursing an injury that has kept him sidelined since August 23. The forward travelled with the team to Uganda and he faces a late fitness test.

Defender Johnstone Omurwa left Kenyan camp in Kampala to finalize a move to a new club. Daniel Anyembe is also out after withdrawing from the squad due to personal reasons, while another player Collins Shichenje is out injured.

Alphonce Omija, Sharrif Majabe and Sylvester Owino were called to fill in the places.

What the coaches said

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “We have to change a bit of our mentality. It’s always difficult with teams when you have your local best players who are used to different styles of play. We just have to adjust a little bit and make sure we have the same psychological approach that is very important with a mix of local and outside players.”

Kenya’s Engin Firat: “Till the last match, everything will be open in this group. Therefore, it is important that we stay mentally ready. In the future, we might have problems. I have never been in the Kenyan camp without problems, so for us, it is important to stay mentally strong.”

Broadcast Details

ZBC TV has announced that it has secured the rights to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Stream information for those outside Zimbabwe is yet to be confirmed.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

Head to Head Stats

Kenya have a solid track record against Zimbabwe, remaining unbeaten in their four previous encounters, with three wins and one draw.

The Harambe Stars’ most recent victory came in July during the COSAFA Cup, where Kenya triumphed 2-0.

The East African nation also registered a 3-1 victory in an international friendly match in March and a 2-0 win during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in 2008. The only draw between the two sides was 0-0 in 2008.

Form (Last 5)

Kenya: DDWLW

Zimbabwe: LLWWL

FIFA Rankings

Kenya: 108

Zimbabwe: 129