Action as it happened: Kenya 0-0 Zimbabwe – 2025 Afcon Qualifiers

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener between Kenya vs Zimbabwe.

Fulltime:

Kenya 0-0 Zimbabwe

-Fulltime.

86′ Kenya Sub: Tera, Omar replace Otieno, Abuya.

82′ Zim Sub: Mapfumo replaces Dube.

77′ Corner kick to Zim, cleared.

75′ Msendami with a great run, releases Munetsi who takes a shot and sends it wide.

71′ Corner kick to Zim, Maswanhise takes it and its a low one. Msendami connects it but the effort on target is too week. keeper collects with ease.

69′ Kenya Sub: Avire replaces Omondi.

65′ Yellow card to Takwara for causing the collision.

64′ Takwara collides with Kenya opponent and picks a knock in the incident. Play stopped attend to the. injured players.

60′ Zemura squares the ball to Dube, who sets it up for Billiat. The final effort goes wide.

58′ Zim Sub: Maswanhise, Msendami replace Musona, Chirewa.

51′ Yellow card to R. Odada (Kenya).

48′ Corner kick to Kenya, ball comes but it finds no takers. It goes out for a throw in.

46′ Second half resumes.

-Halftime.

45′ Three minutes added.

45′ Kenya tries a long ball into the Warriors box, Arubi comes out and collects.

43′ Odhiambo on the run but he is muscled off the ball by Murwira and Arubi safely collects.

41′ Billiat wins the possession at the centre of the field and quickly releases Prince Dube who smashes at goal but his effort is saved by the keeper.

36′ Big Chance!!! Prince Dube sends a through pass to Billiat who cut the ball back and an unmarked Zemura is at the end of it. However, his shot is blocked after a desperate defending from Kenya.

32’ Chirewa twists and turns before finding Billiat, whose dummy is not read by by Prince and the Kenya keeper collects with ease.

30′ Still goalless after the half hour mark, with the Warriors getting a couple of half chances.

23′ Free kick to Kenya just outside the box, the effort is blocked by Billiat standing on the five-man wall.

23′ Yellow card to Khama Billiat (Zim).

21′ Kenya Sub: Nondi replaces injured Omija.

20′ Kenya slowly coming out of their shell as they seek to retain some possession.

15′ Chirewa breaks through but there’s a whistle after Kenya keeper is injured.

13′ Zimbabwe in lively start as they continue to attack.

10′ Khama on the break and tries to connect with Musona but Kenya stand their ground.

7′ Prince Dube is through into the box and squares the ball to Musona, who fails to reach for it after Kenya keeper came out to thwart the danger.

5′ A cagey start so far with bothsides yet to make a meaningful opportunity.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Kenya XI: B. Odhiambo, Omija, Okumu, Owino, Ouma, Odada, Akumu, Johana, Onyango, Abuya, A. Odhiambo.

Warriors XI: Arubi (GK), Murwira, Garan’anga, Takwara, Zemura, Rinomhota, Munetsi(c), Musona, Billiat, Chirewa, Dube.