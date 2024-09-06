Warriors begin Afcon Qualifiers campaign with goalless draw against Kenya

The Zimbabwe national team played a goalless draw against Kenya in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener on Friday.

The match, which marked Warriors coach Michael Nees’ reign, was played at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.

The encounter had a cagey start with both teams failing to create meaningful chances.

The Warriors were able to penetrate to the Harambe Stars defence but lacked precision in the final touch.

The home team, on the other end, didn’t threaten much and were forced to play deep in the opening quarter hour.

As the hosts started to come out of their shell, an injury on defender Alphonce Omija forced an early substitution on minute 22.

Despite this change, they didn’t panic and survived several raids from the Warriors, especially from Jordan Zemura and Prince Dube towards the end of the first half.

The second half had few goal mouth action from both ends.

Zimbabwe got their worth noting chances from Khama Billiat and Marshall Munetsi just after the hour, while Kenya didn’t create an effort on target except for a late chance, which forced a save from Washington Arubi.

The game ended with no goals scored as the teams shared thespoils.