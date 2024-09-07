Kenya coach claims referee was biased towards Zimbabwe after playing goalless draw in Afcon Qualifiers

Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has slammed Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf who took charge of their Friday’s 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener against Zimbabwe.

The Harambe Stars played a goalless draw against the Warriors in a match played at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Speaking after the match, Firat said Khama Billiat and Gerald Takwara were supposed to get red cards for dangerous play.

Takwara only received a yellow card for a crude challenge against Amos Nondi in the 66th minute.

Billiat, who got his first booking in the 23rd minute, survived a second caution later in the second half.

The coach was also irked by Diouf’s decision to turn down a penalty claim by Austin Odhiambo.

He told the press: “The referee should not help a team on the pitch.

“There were so many situations where I had no idea what he was seeing. Takwara should have been shown a red card for a dangerous foul in the second half.”

“Billiat should have been sent off for a second bookable offense. Austin was fouled in the box, yet nothing was given. Why is it always us?”

The gaffer added: “It was not okay what happened today (Friday). I am not happy with the referee. To improve football, the referee should not side with teams that are only defending and not playing.”