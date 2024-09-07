Michael Nees names his best player in Warriors draw against Kenya

Michael Nees has picked his most outstanding player in the Warriors game against Kenya on Friday.

The Zimbabwe national team began their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J campaign with a goalless draw.

The match, which marked Nees’ first game in charge of the team, was played at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

According to the German gaffer, Khama Billiat was his standout player in the game.

Billiat played the entire match and created a number of threatening balls which were wasted.

The attacker was also visible in winning the possession in the middle of the park.

“For me, he was very good. Khama Billiat was the best man. He played really great,” Nees said after the match.

Billiat’s appearance in the game marked his return to the Warriors fold after three years.

The Yadah forward announced he was retiring from international football in November 2021 before rescinding the decision last month.