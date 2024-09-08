CAF confirms details for Zimbabwe vs Cameroon match

The Zimbabwe national team will play their second game in the Group J of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Warriors will host Cameroon at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The national side is using a neutral venue after CAF condemned all local stadiums due to sub-standard conditions.

The kick-off time is at 6 pm CAT.

TV Info

ZBC TV announced on Thursday that it has secured the rights to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.