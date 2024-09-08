Khama Billiat reveals what Warriors need to do to thwart Cameroon threat

Khama Billiat has discussed his opinion on what the Warriors need to do to thwart the threat of Cameroon.

The Zimbabwe national team will host the Indomitable Lions on Tuesday in their second Group J match of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to ZIFA Media ahead of the game, Billiat said:

“I think, going forward to Cameroon game, we need to be very calm amd try to stay compact.

“We also need to use the spaces very well. With the tactics we get from the coach and the plan we have, we should be able to come victorious.”

Billiat also praised coach Michael Nees’ approach, saying:

“He is a great man, he has a very good player management. I think we are getting along very well.

“He specify a lot of things he likes on the player and is a great motivator.”

