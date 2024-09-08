Michael Nees responds to Kenya coach claims that referee favoured Warriors

Zimbabwe national team coach Michael Nees has responded to Kenya coach Engin Firat’s claims that Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf favoured the Warriors in their encounter on Friday.

Speaking after the goalless draw in the Group J of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers, Firat claimed the referee’s biased, saying:

“The referee should not help a team on the pitch.

“There were so many situations where I had no idea what he was seeing. Takwara should have been shown a red card for a dangerous foul in the second half.

“Billiat should have been sent off for a second bookable offense. Austin was fouled in the box, yet nothing was given. Why is it always us?”

In response to the criticism, Nees presented a contrasting perspective, praising the referee’s performance despite the high-pressure environment.

“Look from a coaching position, you don’t have the best view if the decisions are always right. You think you have the best view when it’s against your team, you protest, he must have made a mistake and so. But I think he officiated very calm.

“The yellow card against Khama [Billiat] was correct, yes. Against Gerrard [Takwara], yes, you can give. He didn’t overreact because their bench was always jumping up with every referee’s decision so he stayed calm. I think the referee had a good game. He didn’t get nervous or so.”

The gaffer added: “I think one time they wanted to die for a penalty. But the coaching bench position is not the best to really evaluate a referee’s performance. It’s very subjective. You maybe understand, had a better view. But solid, no real mistakes and good game from him.”