Injury concern hits Warriors camp ahead of Cameroon clash

The Warriors camp has been hit with an injury concern ahead of their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J clash against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe national team could miss the services of goalkeeper Washington Arubi after he sustained a shoulder problem at training.

Arubi featured on Friday against Kenya in the opening Group J match.

Should he fails a late fitness test, the 38-year-old will be replaced by either Chicken Inn goalie Bernard Donovan or Brentford B keeper Marley Tavaziva.

Tavaziva is yet to get his first minutes in Warriors colours despite receiving call-ups since March.