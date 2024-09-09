Macauley Bonne finally joins new club in England

Macauley Bonne has returned to the English National League after signing with Southend United.

Bonne, who last played in the fifth-tier league during his time at Luton Town, has joined Southend on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal.

The club said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of striker Macauley Bonne!

“Bonne joins us on a one-year deal with a Club option and will wear the number nine shirt at Roots Hall.”

The Zimbabwean striker said after signing the contract: “I’m really happy to be here and crack on. I’ve been in today and trained with the boys and it’s a really good group, so I’m really happy.

“It’s been me my whole career, scoring goals. The last couple of years haven’t really gone to plan but I spoke with the manager and hopefully I can get back in the swing of things and back to scoring goals in a league I know really well.

“I’ve done my own training here and there where I can. I thought my fitness would be a lot worse off than where I was today, and if I can get 90 minutes or one minute, I’ll be grateful to be back playing.”

Bonne was released by Gillingham at the end of last season.

His latest transfer was completed outside the transfer window because he was a free agent.

The 28-year-old could make his debut at Southend on Tuesday evening at home to Eastleigh.